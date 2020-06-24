Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, head of VMRO DPMNE’s candidate list in the first electoral district and Vlado Misajlovski, head of VMRO DPMNE’s candidate list in the second electoral district have a convincing lead over Nikola Dimitrov who is head of SDSM’s candidate list in the first electoral district and Oliver Spasovski in the second electoral district, according to a poll conducted by the BIPS Institute.

Campaigning for the early parliamentary elections taking place on July 15, officially begins today.

According to the poll conducted by the BIPS Institute, 25.9 percent of respondents said they would vote for Siljanovska-Davkova, and 21.7 percent for Dimitrov.

The situation is the same in the second electoral district, where Misajlovski has a convincing lead (21.9%) over Spasovski (18.2%).