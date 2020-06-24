VMRO-DPMNE enjoys the greatest trust among Macedonian citizens, according to a poll conducted by the BIPS Institute, which deals with research and analysis in the field of security and democratization of human rights and freedoms.

The poll was conducted by telephone in the period from 16.06.2020 – 19.06.2020 with 1,523 respondents, taking into account the demographic structure and ethnicity. The analysis covers all electoral districts. The margin of error is plus, minus 1.5%.

VMRO DPMNE has a three percent lead, and VMRO-DPMNE leads in five electoral districts ahead of the SDSM-BESA coalition. Only in the 6th, where the majority is Albanian population, leads the SDSM-BESA coalition led by the head of the candidate list Bilal Kasami. VMRO-DPMNE is convincingly leading in all electoral districts where the majority are Macedonians.

VMRO-DPMNE has the support of 24.5%, and SDSM of 21.4%.

In five of the six electoral districts, according to the latest poll, VMRO-DPMNE’s candidates hold the lead over SDSM candidates.