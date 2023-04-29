A spokesman of the Greek Government said that they will not allow intimidation from neo-Nazi groups, following the incident in Solun (Thessaloniki) where a group of Golden Dawn members stopped an art exhibit by Macedonian artist Sergej Andreevski.

The banned group, which is again running for elections in Bulgaria through a proxy party, filmed itself as they marched up to Andreevski and started shouting at him, demanding that he takes down his paintings and apologize. They pointed to social media comments from the mild-mannered painter which they say offend Greece.

The exhibition was supposed to take place in a gallery near Solun, as one of Andreevski’s frequent international events. The members of the neo-Nazi group put posters around the gallery and on vehicles parked there to denounce Macedonia.

The Foreign Ministry summoned Greek Ambassador Sofia Philipidou to protest the incident. The Ministry said that they will insist on further actions from the Greek authorities, to identify the group and punish them.