The number of Covid-19 patients is spiking again. The capital of Skopje sees the largest number of active Covid-19 cases, which stands at 5,695.

Prilep, Kumanovo and Tetovo are also most affected among other cities,but with smaller number of active cases.

The growing number of new coronavirus patients has increased and activated hospital capacities.

Three covid wards have been reopened – in the Nephrology Clinic, the Gastric Clinic and the Otorhinolaryngology Clinic.

At the moment, there are 11,640 active cases across the country, while 112,646 coronavirus cases have been conformed since the outbreak of the pandemic.