Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar will travel to Bulgaria as one of his first decisions in the Slovenian Presidency of the EU. Logar said that he will do this to raise the issue of the Bulgarian veto of Macedonia’s EU accession talks.

Slovenia is strongly supportive of Macedonia EU accession. Still, because of political differences, the Zaev regime endorsed a conspiracy theory that Slovenia plans to initiate the redrawing of Balkan borders during its term at the helm of the Council. Only after the Portugal Presidency ended in a disaster for Macedonia, with a statement from a top Portuguese official that the “Northmacedonian language” was part of the Bulgarian language, did Zaev turn his eye to the Slovenian Presidency, asking for their support.