Former Skopje Mayor Koce Trajanovski is one of the candidates VMRO-DPMNE is considering for this office at the coming municipal elections. VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski said that the first 15 mayoral candidates will be revealed soon, and that the party is discussing forming coalitions with Albanian and other minority parties.

One of the names that is being polled is Koce Trajanovski, who was an exceptionally successful candidate in the past. We have many candidates who could be successful and win against Petre Silegov, but we want the margin of victory to be the largest possible, so that we can indicate that the time of fraudsters in our politics has past, Mickoski said.