There are fears that even if amendments are made to the Constitution, the country will continue to face new blockades from Sofia, said law professor Aleksandar Spasenovski, discussing Bulgarian demands that Macedonia must include the Bulgarian nation in its Constitution.

The red lines were supposed to be politically fortified when the French proposal was discussed with the international community. We should have explained to them why this country has red lines defined in its constitutional system. But now the politicians are brought before a very difficult decision and are in a very complex situation, which leads to a feeling of dissatisfaction. On the other hand, we have an already agreed to political obligation and there is no room to change or stop its implementation, said Spasenovski.