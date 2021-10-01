Two days after the gunfire in front of the DUI headquarters, there is no reaction from the Ministry of Interior. So far, Prime Minister Zaev has made a shy statement that it is not nice.

The most called out, the Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski, is also silent, who obviously has to tolerate the nonsense of DUI because they expect the votes for mayor of Skopje from their voters in Saraj, Grcec and Kondovo.

VMRO-DPMNE also reacted, saying that the criminal coalition is living its last days.

The party points out that the criminal SDSM – DUI coalition is in a panic, and that is why they use gunfire. They know they will lose and they panic.