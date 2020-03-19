Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said that there are no new curbs on free movement being planned at the moment. The Government was given the power, under the state of emergency declared yesterday, to infringe on the rights of the citizens in order to better prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but so far Spasovski said that he has no major new plans to announce.

The city of Debar and the neighboring rural municipality of Centar Zupa are under a quarantine and citizens and all who resided there at the moment the quarantine was declared, are banned from leaving the area. Other restrictions include individuals who came from Italy and other high risk countries, who are ordered to self-quarantine at their homes, as well as a group of nine Roma musicians who are being shuffled from camp to camp.