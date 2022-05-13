Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski confirmed that a Macedonian delegation will travel to Rome for the honoring of Ss. Cyril and Methodius on May 24th.

It’s still not clear whether it will act together with the Bulgarian delegation. This is one of the key requests from Bulgaria, which wants Macedonia to honor historic figures claimed by both countries together with Bulgaria. In the past, delegations would sometimes jointly visit the grave of St. Cyril, but currently relations are tense over the Bulgarian move to open a club dedicated to Vanco Mihajlov in Bitola, and over their continued veto policy against Macedonia.