The numbers of people infected with the coronavirus should be reduced for a certain period of time, so to speak, to stabilize the work. The numbers now only refute the government. When the number of new cases falls below 5 percent, and then to one percent, we will be able to talk about elections, Ivan Stoiljkovic, leader of the Democratic Party of Serbs in Macedonia said Monday on TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show.

I have no doubts that all that the government is doing is just a good ad for the upcoming elections, Stoiljkovic added.

All the government is doing is just marketing and buying votes. The government is not interested in the health of the citizens at all. I see that the elderly population is scared, and this is from conversations with many people, and I am already in that risk group, said Stoiljkovic.

He pointed out that elections should take place when there will be less than five percent of new cases in seven days, then two percent in seven days and one percent in seven days.

According to him, the government’s response to the coronavirus is a lie.