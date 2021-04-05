Doctor Aleksandar Poposki, head of the Nephrology Institute in Struga, warned that about a 100 patients of this clinic had contracted the coronavirus infection, and 16 of them have died.

Poposki said that the Institute set up a special Covid ward, where patients who have the virus can be administered therapy on ten dialysis machines. “Coronavirus positive patients are housed in individual rooms, but at one point we had 15 to 20 infected patients, so we had to house them two in a room”, Poposki said.