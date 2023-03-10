The citizens of Macedonia perceive corruption as one of the key problems in the country and the Government should show that it is dealing with this problem, the special envoy of the United Kingdom for the Western Balkans, Lord Stuart Peach said in an interview with MIA.

Polls here show that the public, the citizens of Macedonia perceive corruption as a problem. The government needs to show that it is dealing with this problem. Having an independent merit-based appointment system, for example, a transparent selection process for key positions, including judges, members of the Anti-Discrimination Commission and senior management positions, is a good start, along with the need for transparency and accountability in many public institutions, emphasized Peach, who visited the country this week and held meetings with top government officials.

He said in the MIA interview that the United Kingdom supports Macedonia’s ambitious reform agenda, including the reforms that need to be implemented for the country’s membership in the European Union. Lord Peach also added that the United Kingdom financially supports Macedonia in dealing with these aspects through several programs.