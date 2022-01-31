Issues related to Macedonia’s EU accession and the current dialogue with Bulgaria were in the focus of Monday’s talks between President Stevo Pendarovski and Sir Stuart Peach, United Kingdom Special Envoy for the Western Balkans.

The visit, as assessed by the President, confirms the commitment of the United Kingdom to maintain stability and prosperity in the region. The interlocutors exchanged views and information on the current situation in the country and the region, as well as opportunities for cooperation with the United Kingdom related to stability and security, as well as strengthening institutions in the fight against organized crime and high-level corruption, said the President’s Office.

It added that President Pendarovski thanked the United Kingdom for its interest and support for the Macedonian-Bulgarian dialogue and underlined that overcoming the blockade for the start of accession negotiations with the European Union would bring additional predictability and stability to the Western Balkans.