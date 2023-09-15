The Supreme Court today rejected appeals from the islamist defendants in the horrific 2012 Good Friday massacre. Four Macedonian boys and one man were killed by three Islamists in an attack near Skopje apparently meant to provoke a religious war in the country.

The case already went through one retrial after Zoran Zaev, for political reasons, claimed that he has wiretaps that throw a completely different light on the massacre, alleging that officials from the VMRO-DPMNE party were somehow involved. In the end, Zaev refused to reveal any tapes, even when begged to do so by the families of the murdered boys, and eventually acknowledged that he has no such tapes. Zaev used the massacre to get Albanian parties to support him over VMRO.

Only one of the killers is in prison in Macedonia, and two others are hiding in Kosovo, where the authorities are making no effort to extradite them.