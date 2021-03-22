The current number of inoculated people is shameful, in the meantime we have a third wave, total chaos is happening to us. The Commission for Infectious Diseases is copying the measures from Serbia, if they introduce a curfew, it will happen here too. Every month we hear that we will have vaccines, the end of January, the beginning of February, then the end of March and now the beginning of April, but there are no vaccines, Gostivar Mayor Arben Taravari said Monday on the TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show.

Taravari pointed out that the state has so far procured zero vaccines, and that everything that has arrived was a gift, with which the whole government took pictures as if they were deserving for that, and in the meantime they act as a dysfunctional orchestra and all say different things regarding the number of vaccines expected to arrive in the country.

He added that the numbers indicate that the country is a champion in the region according to the numbers of infections and deaths.Moreover, he says, according to the world renown magazines Macedonia is ranked 170th in terms of number of vaccinated per million inhabitants, worse than African countries that are perceived as the poorest.