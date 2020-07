The chronic mistake of SDSM, which has been going on for 30 years, is that they underestimate the voters, the people, says Saso Tasevski.

They believe that those non-partisan voters who did not vote in the referendum will not come out now. There will be a turnout. And those non-partisan voters will not vote for SDSM.

This is not 2016. SDSM has no support with the neutrals. Nothing at all. And they will decide on the ground, says the actor.