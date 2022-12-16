“TAV Macedonia” issued the following statement following the bomb threat at the Skopje airport.

The Skopje International Airport received a bomb threat via email this morning. The information was immediately reported to the Ministry of Interior, and at the same time, all employees and all passengers and/or passers-by who were found at the airport were safely evacuated, while teams of the Ministry of Interior are checking the airport’s facilities. The flights have not been cancelled, but air traffic is currently suspended until we receive a notification from the Ministry of Interior that it is safe for airport operations to continue according to the regular schedule, “TAV Macedonia” said.