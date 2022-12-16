The management board of JSP Skopje, through a recommendation to undertake activities aimed at reducing debts to suppliers, requests the Acting Director of JSP Skopje to undertake all possible activities under his authority in order to reduce debts to the three principals with the largest negative balances in the above specification, “PUCKO PETROL DOOEL”, “SLOBODA PREVOZ TD” and “JSP SKOPJE” to suppliers in the country.

The management board requests that this recommendation be submitted to the Acting Director of JSP Skopje, the Mayor of the City of Skopje and the Council of the City of Skopje.

At this moment, the Public Transport Company is managed by Acting Director Aleksandar Stojkovski, appointed by Mayor Danela Arsovska.