Chat group “Public Room” at the Telegram app has been shut down, the Ministry of Interior has told MIA.

Earlier, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski asked Telegram to shut down the “Public Room” group, otherwise the possibility of banning the app or restricting its use in the country would be considered.

Police arrested four people in connection to the Public Room online abuse case, including two men in Bitola, one in Veles and another in Stip.