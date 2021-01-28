The Macedonian identity and language have never been up for negotiations and it will never be. We can get another 100 ultimatums, another 10 times veto and blockade, we will not discuss these issues. I expect from Bulgaria a clear recognition of the Macedonian identity and language, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, answering a question posed by MP Blagica Lasovska from VMRO-DPMNE in Parliament.

We claim that we do not need EU membership that does not recognize and accept the Macedonian language and identity. We do not believe in such an EU, stressed Zaev, adding that they were creating ideas with the Bulgarian side to find a solution.

He believes that an agreement and a solution will be reached with Bulgaria because, as he said, we have proved that we can reach an agreement. He called on the opposition to work together to double the success.