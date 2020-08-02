epa04814995 Migrants, who were captured on an eyot of the Tisza River, next to a police van near Szeged, 170 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary, 23 June 2015. EU foreign ministers on 22 June launched a military mission in the Mediterranean Sea aimed at cracking down on migrant smuggling networks and dismantling the trade, as part of a broader effort to curb the loss of life. Half of the EU's 28 member states are taking part in the operation, including Belgium, Britain, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. EPA/ZOLTAN GERGELY KELEMEN HUNGARY OUT

Ten illegal migrants were found in a car near the village of Vaksince near Kumanovo, on the border with Serbia.

The group included people from Pakistan, Syria and Bangladesh. The driver fled once he spotted the police.

Vaksince is one of the main centers for illegal transit over the border into Serbia. Illegal migrants are kept in houses there until an opportune moment to get across the border.