The Crisis Headquarters of the Municipality of Tetovo after a long break held a session today which, due to the serious epidemiological situation in the Municipality, requested the Ministry of Education and Science to start the school year with online classes instead of in-person classes.

Given the serious epidemiological situation in Tetovo and the Polog region, we ask the Ministry of Education, the Government Crisis Headquarters and the Commission for Infectious Diseases to postpone the start of the school year with in-person learning for three weeks at all three levels of education: primary, secondary and high. We also urge the other municipalities in the Polog region to support this request, said the mayor of Tetovo Teuta Arifi who is also the head of the Crisis HQ of the Municipality.