The crisis center in the city of Stip ordered all textile and shoe factories to shut down during the weekend. Six major textile mills were already closed after workers were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Textile is an essential industry in Stip, and the factories have tried to work under the coronavirus crisis, but the several recent outbreaks that came hand in hand with the major Ramadan spike prompted closures.

City authorities said that textile and shoe factory workers will not be given passes during the Pentecost holiday weekend, prompting the factories to close. Other essential companies, like food and medicine deliveries, will continue to operate.