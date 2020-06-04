After the bishop of Veles Agatangel called on the faithful to visit churches and pray for their loved ones on Pentecost, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce argued that it is against the coronavirus restrictions.

The Government ordered a ban on the traditional visits to the cemeteries, but bishop Agatangel said they can come to the churches. Today and for the most of tomorrow citizens in most cities, including Veles, Negotino, Kavaradci and Gevgelija which are tended by Agatangel, can leave their homes and the bishop said that the churches will be open.

Filipce asked the bishop to withdraw his invitation and close the churches. Macedonia is in the midst of a major spike in the epidemic, caused largely by the disregard for social distancing rules during the mass family overnight feasts held for the Muslim month of Ramadan.