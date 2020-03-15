The Macedonian Bar Association called on the Government and the Justice Ministry to suspend all but the most urgent trials, given the danger of the coronavirus.
While many other walks of life have stopped in Macedonia, the trials, often involving political opponents of the Zaev regime are continuing with brisk pace.
The Bar Association and its 5.000 members are daily engaged in cases that require great dynamics. An enormous number of hearings are scheduled before the courts, especially in the civil suits – more than a 1.000 hearings a day. In the Skopje courthouse alone in two hours there are 100 hearings – that means at least 500 people going through the courthouse. All these people get in contact with each other, the Bar Association notes in its open letter.
