VMRO-DPMNE and the largest coalition we have ever put together in Macedonia – our coalition with the people, will win at the October 17th elections, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski.

We may not have Spasovski’s police or Ruskoska’s prosecutors but we have a coalition with the people. There is little time left for them, the days are numbered. Go out in large numbers and vote for number 7, Mickoski urged the voters.