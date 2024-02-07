In response to the recent surge in whooping cough (pertussis) cases, particularly with 18 confirmed instances, and a significant rise, notably 14 cases in the City of Skopje, the Commission for Infectious Diseases, led by chair Aleksandar Petlichkovski, has proposed declaring an epidemic in Skopje.

Petlichkovski explained that declaring an epidemic is a proactive measure to streamline efforts in managing the risks associated with whooping cough. He reassured the public that, while the term may sound alarming, it is a practical approach to enhance disease control. The Public Health Institute is currently formulating guidelines for epidemic procedures, with a primary emphasis on expanding vaccination coverage.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current pertussis vaccination coverage, Petlichkovski stressed the need to address this shortfall. He announced plans to inform individuals who missed regular vaccinations, advocating for vaccination points to operate in extended hours, including weekends.

To further encourage pertussis inoculation, Petlichkovski recommended a ban on the admission of non-vaccinated children in kindergartens. This measure aims to raise awareness and interest in pertussis vaccination, with a particular focus on the youngest children, as the disease can be more severe in this age group.