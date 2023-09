As of Friday midnight, the Energy Regulatory Commission has announced a reduction in the price of EUROSUPER BS-98 by Mden 2. However, there are no changes in the prices of EUROSUPER BS-95, EURODIESEL, extra light household oil, and mazut.

The updated prices per liter are as follows:

EUROSUPER BS-98: Mden 89

EUROSUPER BS-95: Mden 87

EURODIESEL: Mden 85.5

Extra light household oil: Mden 85

The price of Mazut M-1 remains unchanged at Mden 48.715 per kilogram.