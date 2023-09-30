At the behest of the National Forests public enterprise, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Economy has revoked the partial restriction on forest area access this past Friday. This decision comes as a response to the decreased wildfire risk. The initial imposition of the partial movement restriction in forest areas, which was made at the request of PE National Forests, was put into effect on July 17.
