The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy reacts to accusations of Additional Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Cvetan Tripunovski, claiming that regular subsidy payments are in line with the payment calendar, and that they are not bribes but genuine concern for farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, together with the Agency for Financial Support of Agriculture and Rural Development, in two and a half years established for the first time in 11 years the mechanism for timely and non-selective payment of subsidies from the Agricultural Financial Support Programs and rural development. All eligible farmers receive subsidies, no longer payroll lists, the Ministry said, adding that according to the plan, in the following period, the Agency will continue to pay subsidies from the Program for Financial Support of Agriculture and Rural Development for 2019 according to the payment calendar.