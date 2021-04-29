The fourth suspect in the case of traffic software procurement involving former Government Secretary General Dragi Raskovski is a FINKI professor and a freelancer hired by the Government, BIRN reported. He was in charge of preparing the technical specification of the tender, ie the prosecutors suspect that he made it correspond to Raskovski’s patent.

This is the second freelancer hired by Raskovski in the Government who is related to the case, after “360 Degrees” previously reported that the SUV used by the ex-secretary was owned by one of the “secret freelancers” in the Government, also a suspect in the affair.

The third suspect in the case is Daniel Stancev, owner of “Invoka Group”, the company that won the tender.

The engagement of the two freelancers started when Dragi Raskovski was the head of the Secretariat.