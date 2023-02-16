The implementation of the already open agenda of the government in Macedonia to censor thought and creation in the sphere of culture reached its peak after the announcement of the results of the Annual Contest of the Ministry of Culture. The promised machinery of the cultural gendarmerie in the past period has repeatedly demonstrated its determination and power to deal with its dissenters. The purpose of such “uncultured behavior” of the “apparatchiks” of the government is very simple. It lies in their unconcealed desire to deal a fierce blow to everything that emphasizes and elevates the Macedonian national feeling through cultural activity and creation, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Namely, at the commemoration of the birth anniversary of the Macedonian great revolutionary, Goce Delcev, the door of the room that houses the permanent museum exhibit about the founder of the Macedonian revolutionary struggle remained locked. That museum exhibit actually exists through the project initiated and implemented in the period from 2013 to 2015, but the government, proceeding from the premise “out of sight, out of mind”, tries to ignore its existence.

And this year, the renowned Macedonian prose writer Blaze Minevski did not receive support at the Contest of the Ministry of Culture. The reason is clear and visible. Minevski “dared” to write a novel about Goce Delcev and the love of his life, Janka Kanavceva, and the government does not want to disturb the “fraternal” relations with our eastern neighbor. The novel was rejected for financing, although it is not believed that anyone from the Ministry or the Contest Commission read the working version of the novel. In order not to disturb the calm water, the stone should not be thrown – the Ministry thinks, therefore, according to them, it is best to obstruct the path of the novel from Minevski to the readers.