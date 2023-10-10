In an interview, Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski discussed the Oncology Clinic case. He expects all facts and arguments to be confirmed, leading to the establishment of culpability. He mentioned that there is evidence, currently in the hands of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, with some evidence still undergoing analysis.

Regarding questions about his political ambitions, Spasovski stated that his focus is on realizing ongoing and future projects and reforms in his ministry. He addressed the perception of self-promotion, explaining that he values direct meetings with citizens and has been actively engaged in such interactions through social media networks since 2013.

When asked about the possibility of cooperating with former SDSM party member Maksim Dimitrievski, who has promoted a new political party, Spasovski expressed openness to collaboration with anyone who shares the same values as SDSM, including Dimitrievski. He emphasized that politics is an evolving process, and discussions can be held with those who share common goals.