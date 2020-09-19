Macedonia is facing a real environmental catastrophe. The waters of the lakes are rapidly receding, leaving behind a sight that disturbs and warns that if nothing is done, we will soon see all the consequences of human negligence.

The photos below of Lake Mavrovo show that fact.

This inappropriate treatment of nature is just another proof that absolutely nothing is being done to stop the destruction of our national parks and treasures.

The photos of Mavrovo are absolutely shocking, and the citizens through social networks have been urging for weeks to save Lake Prespa, and as of yesterday, Lake Ohrid, whose water level has visibly decreased.