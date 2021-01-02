The announced vetting of the judiciary will only work on paper, but in reality will be implemented by activists of the ruling SDSM party and will only result in more impunity for the Zaev regime, said VMRO-DPMNE official Stefan Andonovski. Zaev and his Justice Minister Bojan Maricic announced they will be launching examinations of judges and prosecutors, that will likely lead to their even stronger political control over the judiciary. Zaev was personally involved in the major Racket scandal, corrupt procurement and land deals, and more recently – in crimes involving the expansion of marijuana – but the prosecutors and judges don’t dare lift a finger against him or his cronies.

SDSM is using its whip hand over the judiciary to protect criminals who work for Zoran Zaev. The new methodology in the judiciary is meant to create a caste of reliable judges and prosecutors who will work under political orders. SDSM and Zoran Zaev continue with their direct interference in the judicial reforms, they appoint the members of the reform council and will work to protect criminals, Andonovski said.

He noted that the reform council, that is being changed after the Racket scandal and the dramatic fall of Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, is now going to include top SDSM party officials nominated by President Pendarovski, spouses of SDSM officials and Zaev’s friends and associates.