In the New Year’s interview with TV Alfa, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, discussed his personal life, and how he ended up doing a PhD in artificial intelligence, working in Germany.

When they talk about artificial intelligence today, let’s just say I can boast that I have a PhD degree in fuzzy logic, it’s artificial intelligence, you have genetic algorithms, fuzzy logic and neural networks, and I used one of those three algorithms in my doctoral dissertation, Mickoski said, adding that he completed the experimental part at a university in Germany.

In an interview, Mickoski said that his grandfather was active in the church and has written a bible for children, which is still being sold in the Skopje cathedral church. He talked about his Christian family originally from Kicevo and said that his grandfather taught him the first letters, numbers and equations.