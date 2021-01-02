Twelve coronavirus deaths were reported on Tuesday, with the ages of the deceased ranging from 52 to 78. Five of the deceased patients were from Skopje and two from Gostivar. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 2,522.

The Healthcare Ministry also reported 46 newly diagnosed cases out 378 tests that were conducted. The low number of tests is due to the New Year holidays. The number of active cases dropped below 19,000 and now stands at 18,798. Of them, about 11,000 are in the capital Skopje and 830 are in Tetovo.