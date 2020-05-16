Vilma Ruskovska received a request for Den Doncev to be placed on the so-called “Stop” list so that he could not leave Macedonia, “Expres” has learned from sources in the prosecution, according to which the request for security of the former director of HIF so that he cannot escape was received a few months ago, but it was not accepted, because a senior official in a political party was against it.

According to the sources, the request of the Ministry of Interior to prevent Doncev from leaving Macedonia was well argued, but the prosecution was under strong pressure not to put the then director of the Health Insurance Fund on the list banning him to leave Macedonia.

The public prosecutor confirmed Friday for “Republika” that the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption is conducting an investigation into the now former director of the Health Insurance Fund, Den Doncev.

Yes, the person Den Doncev is under an investigation, Ruskovska told Republika.

According to VMRO-DPMNE’s information that Den Doncev has probably already left the country, Ruskovska says:

I have no information whether Den Doncev is in the country or not.

Doncev, who recently resigned from his position, is under an investigation for receiving regular payments through a company in Australia.

Doncev, who caused controversies back as an official of the Ljubco Georgievski Government in the late 90-ies, switched his allegiance to SDSM under Zoran Zaev, who is his childhood friend, and returned from Australia to be named to the high level healthcare position running the FZOM fund. The fund is used to finance public healthcare and its leadership can manage huge funds and public procurement contracts. Doncev resigned after being accused by the owner of a dialysis provider that he was extorting the company for money together with Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.

According to “Fokus”, Doncev was hired to provide consulting services for the Megantic software company between 2013 and 2018. Doncev was paid a total of 50.000 EUR which were routed through a company registered in his home town of Strumica. For the latter portion of this time Filipce was already appointed to his FZOM position and his consultant services were in violation of the laws against conflict of interest. “Fokus” reports that the case has been sent before the Anti-Corruption Commission.