VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Brane Petrusevski said that the ruling coalition is trying to prevent having a full and serious investigation into the scandal with the issuing of a Macedonian passport to a pro-Russian oligarch from Ukraine who is on a US black list. The majority in Parliament is blocking the issuing of security certificates to VMRO members of Parliament, preventing them from fully auditing the highly politicized secret service that was supposed to investigate the oligarch Oleksandr Onyschenko.

The issuing of security certificates is politicized. They can be given very quickly, what it is convenient for the majority, or they can be delayed. I am a member of the oversight committee of the Parliament that is supposed to investigate the work of the ANB security service, but I had long delays, Petrusevski said.

ANB head and former communist era police hand Viktor Dimovski was removed from the agency, but because his term was expiring anyway and is still a serious contender for the appointment as ambassador to France. Meanwhile, the agency is “investigating itself” and its new director met with members of Parliament but this provided little public insight.