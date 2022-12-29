Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said that at the meeting of the Council for the Coordination of Security Services held ten days ago, a body consisting of experts from these institutions was formed that will work on the protection against hybrid threats, among which are the bomb threats sent almost daily to schools and public facilities in the country via email.
The body, as informed by Kovacevski, will be coordinated by the Public Security Bureau, that is, the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Kovacevski said the bomb threats were hybrid attacks, parallel to the beginning of the war in Ukraine.
In addition, he added, there are imitation threats made by our citizens, mostly minors.
Here I want to send a message as a parent and as prime minister that young people should not do that, because it is a serious crime in the field of terrorism. I believe that these people should not be on such lists from a young age, which will characterize their whole life as terrorists. I call on all young people and all citizens not to get involved in such activities because it does not bring good to society, or to them, Kovacevski said.
Comments are closed for this post.