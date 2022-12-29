Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said that at the meeting of the Council for the Coordination of Security Services held ten days ago, a body consisting of experts from these institutions was formed that will work on the protection against hybrid threats, among which are the bomb threats sent almost daily to schools and public facilities in the country via email.

The body, as informed by Kovacevski, will be coordinated by the Public Security Bureau, that is, the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Kovacevski said the bomb threats were hybrid attacks, parallel to the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

In addition, he added, there are imitation threats made by our citizens, mostly minors.