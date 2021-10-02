Aleksandar Filipovski, the SDSM mayoral candidate in Skopje’s key Aerodrom district, has a prior conviction for inflicting serious injury on a man, Plusinfo reports.

According to the news site, which published the verdict from the Skopje court, the incident occurred in 2005, and Filipovski was given a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay hefty fines to the attacked party – Risto Popovski.

Filipovski comes from a “red bourgeoisie” family – his uncle Ilija Filipovski was a powerful Economy Minister in the Branko Crvenkovski Government and used his position to go into oil speculation. His father Blagoja Filipovski was a member of Parliament from SDSM and was appointed to various powerful offices while his brother Ilija was Minister.