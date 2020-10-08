The vinyl chloride that were kept in the disused OHIS chemical plant in Skopje was finally removed from the plant.

The toxic substance is one of the compounds still kept in OHIS, in rusting tanks that seep into the ground. An incident during the draining of a tank filled with another toxic substance caused panic in the densely populated area of Aerodrom last year.

The vinyl chloride is being shipped to Germany, where it will be incinerated in a special plant. OHIS used to produce various chemicals, including detergents and acrylic fabrics but the plant could not compete with the market forces after the collapse of Communism.