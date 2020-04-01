A 34 year old woman from Ohrid, believed to be positive on the coronavrus, died yesterday evening in the Gynecology Clinic in Skopje. Her baby also dies.

The woman was sent to Skopje after suffering from fever and complications in her pregnancy. An Ohrid news site reports that she had a severe case of infection, and earlier Kanal 5 TV reported that she was positive on the coronavirus.

Another woman, from Kumanovo, delivered her baby yesterday through a c-section. She did not show any symptoms, but given the high number of coronavirus cases in this city she was tested and the test came back positive. The main Skopje clinic is set aside for coronavirus patients and at-risk deliveries and after giving birth the woman from Kumanovo was sent to the Infectious Diseases Clinic while the baby is being tested for the virus.