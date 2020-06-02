Bekim Bajramovski, a producer in the Spektra TV station from Labunista, is the first journalist to die from the coronavirus in Macedonia.

Bajramovski (44) was among the seven Covid-19 patients who died on Monday, the worst day of the epidemic so far. Doctors say that Bajramovski contracted the virus from family contacts in Labunista, a large village which has many emigrants to Italy and was therefore one of the worst affected places in Macedonia. There are 20 deaths reported in the wider Struga region so far, and 16 of them are in Labunista.