Five coronavirus cases were discovered in retirement homes in Skopje, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce. So far Macedonia has been spared major outbreaks in these facilities which have claimed many lives in other countries.

The cases were identified in who privately owned homes managed by the same company in the north and the east of Skopje. In one case two female residents tested positive, and in the other – three employees. All are being isolated, Filipce said.