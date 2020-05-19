533 tests have been performed and 30 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 50 patients have recovered and two passed away, the Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday.

New cases have been registered in Skopje – 8, Stip – 2, Prilep – 2, Tetovo – 3, Veles – 4, Sveti Nikole – 1 and Gostivar – 1.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 16, Kumanovo – 10, Prilep – 6, Tetovo – 15, Veles – 1, Kriva Palanka – 1 and Valandovo – 1.

A 78-year- old patient from Skopje, hospitalized on May 7 and a 77-year- old patient from Tetovo, hospitalized on May 14 died at the “8 September” hospital.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Macedonia since the onset of the epidemic stands at 1,839. Of these 1,351 people have recovered, 106 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 382.