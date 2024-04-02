Two days before the start of the election campaign, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova from VMRO-DPMNE is in a convincing advantage over the candidate of SDSM and current president of the state Stevo Pendarovski, yesterday’s MKD.mk poll showed.

As many as 63 percent of those surveyed believe that the current president does not deserve a new mandate. The rating for the work of the current president of the state, Stevo Pendarovski, on a scale from 1 to 10 is 4.02. This grade for the work of the Government is 3.03. The satisfaction with Pendarovski’s work can also be seen in the answer to the question of whether he deserves a second mandate – 63.3% of the citizens say “no”, and 22.3% answered “yes”. The interest of the citizens in voting in the presidential elections is obvious. scheduled for April 24. In contrast to the parliamentary elections, where 66.6 percent of the citizens expressed readiness to go to the elections, even 72.1 percent of the citizens would turn out for the head of state elections. The advantage of Siljanovska-Davkova over Pendarovski is almost 2:1. The duel between the candidates in the Albanian block, Bujar Osmani and Arben Taravari, is interesting. 7.9% of citizens would vote for Osmani as a candidate of the DUI coalition, and 5.8% would vote for Taravari as a candidate of the Albanian opposition.

The presidential candidate of ZNAM, Maxim Dimitrievski, is highly positioned with 6.9 percent of the surveyed citizens, which means third place among the Macedonian candidates. In the free answer to the survey about which politician you trust, Dimitrievski is even ahead of Pendarovski.