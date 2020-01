An armed incident occurred on Saturday evening, in Topaansko Pole part of Skopje. Two guards who were securing a sports betting place were shot and wounded by a person they had a dispute with.

Store employees brought the wounded men for treatment in the St. Naum of Ohrid hospital. The police is reporting that the attacker, who had an earlier argument with the men, fired a number of bullets during the assault. The attack is under investigation.