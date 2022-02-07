Professor Biljana Vankovska calls for an immediate end to the negotiations with Bulgaria.

We are at the end of our rope. The Government continues with its invertebrate policies and is preparing to make new concessions to the Bulgarians. They don’t want to publish the content of the new agreement, lest they “upset us”, and are engaged in a propaganda effort to promote the new “relaxed relations” similarly to what they did during the Prespa Treaty. This is a second “final solution to the dispute with Bulgaria”, a suicide through salami tactics. As with Prespa, all will be covered with the allegedly democratically expressed will of the voters, Vankovska writes in her “Nova Makedonija” editorial.